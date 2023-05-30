Shahbad murder case: How cops nabbed Sahil, accused of stabbing teen girlfriend 20 times

The Delhi police apprehended the accused named Sahil from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in the Shahbad dairy murder case on Monday (May 29) for stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death. According to police sources, when Sahil shut down his phone and went into hiding after the episode, he made a phone call to his father, which gave away his exact location, reported ANI. What happened? According to the police, the girl was walking down the street on Sunday (28 May) when Sahil approached her and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife before hitting her in the head with a stone at least five times in broad daylight. Police got information that a corpse was lying on a road in the Shahbad dairy neighbourhood. Delhi | "The accused (Sahil) is in police remand for two days. Every aspect of this matter is being investigated from all angles. We will share full details only after collecting all the evidence," says Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North District on Shahbad Dairy murder case pic.twitter.com/kLpmfbLdD6 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023 × The girl and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship, but they fought on Sunday. The girl was about to attend a birthday party for her friend Neetu's daughter when the accused attacked her. According to the early findings of the post-mortem study, the assault left her with a ruptured skull.

“It was my daughter’s birthday and she (the victim) had gone shopping. She bought clothes and said she was going to meet another friend but never came back,” Neetu told Times Now.

Sahil then switched off his mobile phone seconds after the alleged murder and fled the scene. He then took a bus to Bulandshahr.

ALSO READ | India: 8 dead, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu How did the police nab him? After the alleged murder, Sahil went into hiding in Bulandshahar. According to the authorities, his phone had been switched off, but the accused subsequently called his father, revealing his whereabouts. He was then put under technical surveillance. He fled the scene of the crime and was staying with a relative. After arriving, he contacted his father, and the cops tracked him down. Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi has been arrested near Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.



"After the incident, the accused Sahil switched off his mobile phone and fled to his aunt's house in Bulandshahr by bus. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance," a police officer investigating the case was quoted as saying by ANI. Confession During an interrogation with the police, Sahil allegedly stated that the girl wanted to break up with him, which upset him. She had threatened to call police if he did not keep his distance.

Sahil told the police that he thought she had contact with a ex boyfriend. According to police sources who spoke to NDTV, he was enraged that the girl was ignoring him and had no remorse.

He allegedly plotted the murder and got the knife used to murder the girl 20 days prior in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The murdered girl's family has demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

