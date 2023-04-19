Shab-E-Qadr prayers held in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, thousands in attendance

Muslims across the world are observing the Holy month of Ramadan and the people from Jammu and Kashmir are commemorating the holy month too. The huge number of devotees praying across various mosques in the Kashmir valley is witness to the increased devotion among people.

Shab-e-Qadr or Laylat al Qadr or the Night of Power falls between the nights of 26-27 of Ramadan and is considered as one of the holiest nights in Islam. According to Islam, The Holy Quran was first sent down from heaven during this night and the first verse of the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammad.

It was after a gap of three years, prayers were allowed in Jamia Masjid of Srinagar during the Shab-e-Qadr. Thousands of people from across various districts of Kashmir Valley converged at the Jamia Masjid to offer Taraweeh Prayers and pray till the wee hours of morning.

Jamia Masjid had been closed on most of the important occasions of the Islamic Calendar. This year the authorities allowed the devotees to pray during the Shab-e-Qadr. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had tweeted along with a video during the Shab-e-Qadr.

'''Shab-e-Qadr' prayers are going on smoothly in all the Mosques in Srinagar. The clip below is from Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The political leaders of the regional parties had criticised governments move of shutting the mosque during important occasions of Islamic calendar earlier. Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had time and again criticised the government over shutting the mosque during important Islamic occasions.

''We are constantly treated to claims of normalcy in J&K and yet the administration betrays its own claims when it resorts to locking up one of our holiest mosques thus denying people the chance to offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan,'' was tweeted by Omar Abdullah last Friday.

Jamia Masjid Srinagar holds an extremely important place with regard to the religious as well as political centre of Kashmir valley.