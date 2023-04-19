Coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' underway along Kerala coastline

In order to bolster coastal security, the Indian Coast Guard is conducting exercise 'Sagar Kavach' along the 590 km coast of Kerala and Mahe in Southern India. Being carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, the exercise involves civil and defence entities.

Conducted and coordinated by the Coast Guard, the exercise has the active participation of the Indian Navy, Coastal Police, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, Department of Ports, and Department of Fisheries amongst others.

As part of the exercise, participating units are divided into two teams - Red and Blue. The Red team is required to make attempts to infiltrate into the coastal areas from the seas, whereas the Blue team is meant to maintain coastal surveillance, intercept, and neutralise the infiltration attempts. The exercise is meant to ensure greater coordination and understanding between the central and state forces.

Fishermen also play a crucial role in coastal security and during the exercise, they are advised to intimate the Indian Coast Guard about any unknown or suspicious vessels that are operating in the region.

In Mary 2022, during the previous iteration of the exercise, all attack attempts done as part of the exercise were successfully neutralised by the Blue Force. Such exercises with the coordination of various stakeholders gain importance given the rising threat of narco-terrorism, infiltration via sea, and the need to protect vital installations and assets along the coastline.

In Kerala, the coastal city of Kochi is home to the headquarters of the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command. Kochi also houses the Government-run shipbuilding facility Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which has constructed and continues to carry out work on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

