/Several Air India flights to international destinations return to India amid Israel Iran conflict

Several Air India flights to international destinations have either been diverted or are returning to their origin amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin," Air India said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers," the airlines further added.

The company assured of refunds in case of flight cancellations and offered complimentary rescheduling.

"Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations," said the airline.

List of flights affected

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Earlier today, an Air India flight, en route to London, returned to Mumbai after three hours in the air. At that point, the reasons for its return midway was not immediately known.

However Air India statement later cleared all speculations.