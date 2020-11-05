Sensex soars 724 points; Nifty tops 12,100 amid strong trend in the global market 

The Indian stock markets extended gains for a fourth straight session on Thursday with both equity indices soaring 1.78 per cent.

After a strong start, the 30-share BSE index maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session to close at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30.

All Sensex components closed in the green. SBI was the top gainer, soaring over 5 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Tech. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals. In the forex market, the rupee zoomed 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, The rupee strengthened by 40 paise to close at 74.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid indications of Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential elections.

Traders said positive domestic equities and a weak American currency overseas also supported the local unit. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.35 against the US dollar and finally closed at 74.36, registering a rise of 40 paise over its previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)