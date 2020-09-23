Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatility

Benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session on September 23 amid high volatility with Nifty below 11,150.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 66 points, or 0.17 per cent lower at 37,668 levels. The index had hit an intra-day high and low of 38,140 and 37,313.09, respectively. The broader Nifty50 index, meanwhile, settled above 11,100 levels at 11,132, down 22 points, or 0.2 per cent.

Global markets

World shares stabilised and the dollar rose on Wednesday after US stocks gained in overnight trade led by tech shares. The rally in US shares helped balance concerns that new restrictions to counter resurging coronavirus infections will hurt economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent for its first gain this week, but the mood was hardly bullish. Japan's Nikkei returned from a two-day holiday to slip 0.1 per cent.

European stocks, too, gained in trade following a jump in Adidas post an upbeat forecast from US rival Nike and better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.3 per cent, with Germany's DAX, London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 gaining between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent.

In commodities, oil edged lower trading below $42 a barrel, pressured by a report that US crude inventories unexpectedly rose and as growing numbers of coronavirus cases around the world raised concern of stalling demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)