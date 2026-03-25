/Self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat booked in 8 cases across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government has registered eight FIRs against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat following multiple complaints alleging sexual assault, extortion and circulation of objectionable material.

Confirming the development, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the police acted promptly after receiving complaints from several victims, leading to cases being filed across different jurisdictions.

He emphasised that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that authorities have been directed to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation.

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According to police sources, the allegations point to a disturbing pattern of abuse of power, with Kharat accused of exploiting his position as a spiritual figure to gain the trust of followers.

Many of the complainants were allegedly manipulated or coerced under the pretext of spiritual guidance, with some accusing him of sexual exploitation and financial extortion.

Investigators are currently examining digital evidence, including mobile phones and electronic records, in connection with claims that objectionable material was created or circulated.

Officials said statements from multiple complainants have been recorded, and efforts are underway to identify additional victims who may not yet have come forward.

Senior officers indicated that more charges could be added as the probe progresses, depending on the evidence gathered. Police teams are also looking into whether there were associates involved in facilitating the alleged crimes.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on crimes against women and misuse of religious influence. “No individual, irrespective of their position or following, will be above the law,” Fadnavis said, assuring strict action against those found guilty.

The case has triggered wider concerns about the unchecked influence of self-styled godmen and the potential for exploitation under the guise of faith. Social activists and legal experts have called for stricter monitoring and regulatory frameworks to prevent such incidents.