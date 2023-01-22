See Pics | Man sets up resort at Kashmir’s famous Dal Lake for migratory birds

In the wake of biting cold and harsh weather, a man in India's Jammu and Kashmir took a step to give a warm welcome to the migratory birds, who will fly into the Indian shores from far-off lands in search of some food and warmth.

A Bird Forest Resort has been established exclusively by an ardent bird lover, Mohammad Yasin, to welcome migratory birds at the Dal Lake in Kashmir.

Most flocked by tourists, Kashmir's Dal Lake also becomes a haven for migratory birds that arrive in the city from all over the world.

Yasin said that looking at the Kashmir valley's harsh winter conditions this year, he decided to create the forest resort to welcome the exotic fowls which nest at the touristy Dal Lake every year around this time in search of food and shelter.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Yasin said, “I was inspired to set up the resort for bids at Dal Lake after watching people feeding birds during my days abroad.”

Yasin works as a tour operator and mostly stays in Rajasthan and Delhi to earn his living.

“In the last few years, I got to visit several countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Switzerland, and Ukraine. During my travels, I would spot different bird species. I also saw locals feeding them at particular spots on a regular basis. It inspired me to set up the resort at Dal Lake,” stated Yasin.

Yasin, who lives in Dal Lake's houseboat, said that every day he feeds the migratory birds two to three times. He added that a major number of birds arrive every day in the marshland present in front of his houseboat.

Yasin added that to reach particular spots where birds are present in huge numbers, he rows his Shikhara, and feeds them every day.

“Since I built this resort, a good number of birds nest in the midst every day, especially in the morning and evening hours. Not only have I realised my true passion in feeding these birds but it also gives me peace of mind,” said Yasin.

“I feel that it is my responsibility to take care of these birds and feed them properly, especially in this harsh winter when they are not finding enough prey or food,” he added.

