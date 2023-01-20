Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed

Kashmir Valley received a fresh spell of snowfall early this morning today. The snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Jammu and Kashmir Police's traffic department said that the National Highway has been closed due to shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal areas.

Many flights were delayed at the Srinagar airport, but the air traffic resumed later. The Met Department has predicted Snow and rains across the Kashmir region in the next few days. Due to the Snowfall, the temperature in the Valley increased. In Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at 0.1 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded minus 2.9 degrees Celsius. The Ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

While the National Highway connecting Srinagar to the rest of India remains shut, other roads leading to many districts of North and Central Kashmir have been cut off due to the snowfall as well. Sonamarg-Leh, Mughal Road and Gurez road have already been closed due to the intense accumulation of snowfall in those areas.

The Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall across the Kashmir region starting January 23.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE