/Security tightened across J&K ahead of NEET-UG re-examination

Security has been significantly strengthened across all 128 examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. Authorities conducted mock drills at various centres across the Union Territory on Saturday to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

Nearly 50,000 medical aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir are set to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original examination was cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak that sparked nationwide controversy, legal scrutiny, and political debate.

Unprecedented security in place

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The pen-and-paper examination will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm at designated centres across the country. In a bid to restore confidence in the examination process and eliminate any possibility of malpractice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced an unprecedented set of security measures. For the first time, the Indian Air Force has been tasked with transporting sealed question papers. Additional safeguards include end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials, GPS-enabled transportation with police escorts, CCTV surveillance linked to centralised control rooms, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, and mandatory frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors.

In Jammu and Kashmir, extensive administrative and security arrangements have been put in place. The School Education Department ordered the suspension of classwork on Saturday in all 60 higher secondary schools designated as NEET examination centres across Kashmir. Private coaching institutes throughout the Valley have also been directed to remain closed on Sunday to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, elaborate security measures were also visible in Handwara, where Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were deployed at examination centres. A dog squad was pressed into service as part of enhanced security protocols.

Authorities conducted stringent security checks and crowd-management exercises to maintain transparency and ensure a hassle-free environment for candidates.