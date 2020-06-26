Second batch of 250 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to lockdown returns home

A batch of 250 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Corder on Friday.

This is the second batch in as many days after 248 Indians returned home on Thursday. Now, around 250 Indians are stranded in Pakistan and will return to the country on Saturday.

The Wagah Border in Lahore has been opened for three days, June 25 to June 27, to facilitate repatriation of stranded Indians.

Most of the Indian nationals came to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites when the lockdown was imposed. Majority of them were staying in Sindh and Punjab province.

Also read | Nearly 250 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown return home

Of the stranded Indian nationals, 300 were staying in Sindh, 80 in Lahore, 15 in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Islamabad and remaining in other parts of the country.

As many as 248 Indian nationals will cross into India on Saturday. These include 33 from Maharastra, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 38 from Rajasthan, 36 from Punjab, 26 from Delhi, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 14 from Haryana, 11 from Telangana, six from Karnataka, six from Chandigarh, five from Chattisgarh, four from Tamil Nadu, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and one from Bihar.

Passengers from various states will be quarantined in their home states upon arrival.

(with inputs from PTI)

