Nearly 250 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown return home

Some 248 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Border on Thursday.

Around 500 more Indians stranded in the country will return to their country in the next couple of days.

Most of the people returned to their homes on Thursday are from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The Wagah Border would remain open for three days (June 25 to Jun 27) to facilitate the return of the stranded Indian nationals.

Of the stranded Indian nationals, 300 were staying in Sindh, 80 in Lahore, 15 in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Islamabad and remaining in other parts of the country.

The Indian nationals had come to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites.

A press release from the Indian mission in Pakistan had earlier said, "Please make necessary arrangements to reach at the Wagah-Attari border in time for your repatriation."

Friday will see another 250 nationals entering the country -- out of which 152 are from Jammu and Kashmir, 70 from Gujarat and 28 from Maharashtra.

Also read | Repatriation of Indian nationals from Pakistan to begin from Thursday

As many as 248 Indian nationals will cross into India on Saturday. These include 33 from Maharastra, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 38 from Rajasthan, 36 from Punjab, 26 from Delhi, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 14 from Haryana, 11 from Telangana, six from Karnataka, six from Chandigarh, five from Chattisgarh, four from Tamil Nadu, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and one from Bihar.

Passengers from various states will be quarantined in their home states upon arrival.

(with inputs from PTI)