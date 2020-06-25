Repatriation of Indian nationals from Pakistan to begin from Thursday

Repatriation of 748 Indian Nationals will begin from Thursday in three phases and will continue till Saturday.

A press release from the Indian mission in Pakistan said, "Please make necessary arrangements to reach at the Wagah-Attari border in time for your repatriation."

On Thursday, 250 Indians from Jammu and Kashmir will enter into India via Attari Wagah border; Friday will see another 250 nationals entering the country -- out of which 152 are from Jammu and Kashmir, 70 from Gujarat and 28 from Maharashtra.

As many as 248 Indian nationals will cross into India on Saturday. These include 33 from Maharastra, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 38 from Rajasthan, 36 from Punjab, 26 from Delhi, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 14 from Haryana, 11 from Telangana, six from Karnataka, six from Chandigarh, five from Chattisgarh, four from Tamil Nadu, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and one from Bihar.

Passengers from various states will be quarantined in their home states upon arrival.