Screening passengers at airports, Nepal border also under check: Health Minister on coronavirus 

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday briefed the Rajya Sabha on the coronavirus outbreak.

The health minister said that passengers are being screened at the airports and doctors are posted there.

"Check post on the Nepal border is also been screened," he said.

The health minister stated that India has been providing support to other countries in tackling coronavirus.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research has offered to test samples for other southeast Asian countries," he said.

"Testing of samples from the Maldives has already been undertaken. Request from Afghanistan for sample testing has been agreed too. We've agreed to provide technical assistance to Bhutan in managing this infectious disease and screening of passengers," Harsh Vardhan stated.

The minister hailed the evacuation operation of over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan in China and lauded the team.

The government decided to evacuate the Indian students from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan which is the epicentre of the deadly spread of the virus.

"I take this opportunity to than Air India, its crew and our team of doctors and paramedical staff who executed this challenging operation," Harsh Vardhan said.

"After the evacuation, the people are presently been quarantined at the special facilities created by the Indian Army in Manesar and by the ITBP in Chawla camp," the minister added.

He said that none of the evacuees who were symptomatic has been shifted to isolation.

The health minister also informed the Rajya Sabha that a buffer stock of equipment and N95 mask are being maintained by various state governments as well as the Centre.

"As of now, 1035 samples have been tested, 20 are under process, 3 are found positive while remaining are found negative," he said.

The minister also said that the government of India is in constant touch with the World Health Organisation.