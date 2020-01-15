Scrapping Article 370 was 'historic step', says chief Naravane during Army Day

On the occasion of the 72nd Army Day parade, the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane commented on the abrogation of Article 370. He said it was a "historic step" which has "disrupted the proxy war by the western neighbour", referring to Pakistan.

"Abrogation of article 370 is a historic step which will connect Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. The decision has adversely affected the plans of western neighbour and its proxies," Army Chief said.

"We have zero-tolerance against terrorism. We have many options to give a reply to terrorists and will not hesitate to use them," Naravane added.

While addressing the Army personnel during the parade, Naravane lauded the force saying it is increasing its capabilities in space, cyber, special operations and electronic warfare.

"We are also eyeing on future forms of battle. In the 21st century, the creation of integrated battle groups is an important step," Naravane said.

Naravane also said that there will be a demand of high-level operation preparedness in the coming time.

"Indian Army is ready to face challenges today and is capable to face expectation of the future," Naravane added.

In August last year, the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

