Schools reopen in parts of India in further easing of restrictions

Schools reopened in India's Himalayan desert town of Leh and IT hub Bengaluru for students belonging to classes 6 to 8 on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases declined.

India, in March last year, had ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, and pushed for classes to move online, to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

But with COVID-19 cases declining, many schools were reopened for higher classes earlier in some states, as part of the unlocking process.

Students had to go through thermal scanning and sanitisation as they reached school to attend classes in Ladakh and Bengaluru after studying online for months due to coronavirus.

Classes for higher secondary final year and some courses in colleges also commenced in northeastern Guwahati city on Monday.

India reported 38,948 new COVID-19 infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours.