Schools, colleges, cinemas to remain shut till July 31: Centre issues guidelines for Unlock 2.0 

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday released Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till July 31.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed," the press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, while also listing the specific details on what would be allowed and what remains prohibited.

According to the Unlock 2 guidelines, Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

Metro Rail services shall remain shut and cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also not be allowed to open.

All activities apart from those prohibited will be allowed outside containment zones.



