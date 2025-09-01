/SC dismisses PIL against E20 petrol; AG says petitioner only a ‘name-lender’ for huge lobby

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Centre’s nationwide rollout of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), allowing the continued implementation of the Union government’s ethanol blending policy. A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran on Monday heard the petition filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra. The petitioner referred to a 2021 NITI Aayog Report, which he said raised concerns about older vehicles not being compliant with E20. Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat argued that the petitioner was not against ethanol blending but was merely seeking an option of ethanol-free petrol for vehicles manufactured before 2023.

The petitioner acknowledged E20 is a “logical progression as far as fuel is concerned” and said he was not contesting the higher blend, but only challenging “non-availability of E10 petrol”.

He added that only the vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are compatible with E20 petrol and referred to reports saying the use of E20 caused a six per cent drop in fuel efficiency.

He again referred to the NITI Aayog report to point at concerns regarding the lack of availability of E10 or E0 petrol option.

The Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, opposed the petition, saying that the petitioner was only a “name-lender”, adding that there was a huge lobby.

The AG reportedly said the E20 policy was benefiting the nation’s sugarcane farmers and saving foreign exchange. “Will people outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?” AG asked.

After hearing the Attorney General’s submission, CJI Gavai pronounced, “Dismissed”.

The controversy over E20 petrol’s effect on fuel efficiency and mileage has been going on, even as both Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Petroleum Ministry have dismissed the claims as “rumours” and listed the benefits of E20 petrol.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also cited an NITI Aayog study on ethanol and backed the usage of E20 petrol. It said that E20 not only gives “better acceleration and better ride quality”, but also benefits the farmers of the country.

The Centre added that E20 petrol also lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30 per cent as compared to E10 fuel.

Referring to the claims that E20 reduces mileage, Gadkari said, “This is not even a discussion. I don’t know if I should say this, politically—it appears the petroleum lobby is manipulating it.”

The Petroleum Ministry said improves petrol’s research octane number (RON) and added that vehicle mileage depends on several factors like driving habits, maintenance practices, tyre pressure, and even air conditioning load, and not just fuel type.