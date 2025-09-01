/Infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army, anti terrorist operations intensified across J&K

An Infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in the Poonch sector near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to security forces, a group of terrorists was trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir which was foiled by the alert forces on the LoC. Security forces have now launched a massive cordon and search operation in the same area. The Indian Army's WhiteKnight Corps said, "At about 0530h today, troops of WhiteKnightCorps in the general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops, preventing the infiltration attempt. Own troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas''.

The anti-terrorist operations across Jammu and Kashmir have been intensified over the last month. Multiple operations were carried out last week by security forces, during which, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

One operation in Handwara district of Northern Kashmir was a huge success. Handwara Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) had recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar.

During a search operation in the forest area, the team unearthed the following items which had been buried underground:

UBGL Grenades – 22

UBGL – 01

AK-47 Rounds – 15

Black powdered substance (suspected explosive) – approx. ½ Kg

Pencil Cells

Gas Cylinder – 01

Gas Chulla – 01

Tawa – 01

Tarpaulins – 03

Groceries (sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, turmeric)

Shoes – 01 pair

Utensils

Weapon Cleaning Oil – approx. ½ litre.''