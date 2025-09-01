/Helicopter crashes in Pakistan, five people, including pilot killed

A helicopter crash in the northern part of Pakistan has killed five people on board. The government chopper likely crashed while doing a test landing in a mountainous terrain, said a police official. Among the killed are two pilots and three technicians.

The crash is said have happened near the Thore area of Chilas in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

"The helicopter was carrying out a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, said Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district to news agency AFP.

The exact reason for the crash of the supposed Mi-17 chopper is not yet known. This is the second crash involving a chopper of the same make. A few weeks back MI-17 helicopter had crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts.