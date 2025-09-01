Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Helicopter crashes in Pakistan, five people, including pilot killed

Helicopter crashes in Pakistan, five people, including pilot killed

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 13:11 IST
Helicopter crashes in Pakistan, five people, including pilot killed

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

 The government chopper likely crashed while doing a test landing.

A helicopter crash in the northern part of Pakistan has killed five people on board. The government chopper likely crashed while doing a test landing in a mountainous terrain, said a police official. Among the killed are two pilots and three technicians.

The crash is said have happened near the Thore area of Chilas in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

"The helicopter was carrying out a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, said Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district to news agency AFP.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The exact reason for the crash of the supposed Mi-17 chopper is not yet known. This is the second crash involving a chopper of the same make. A few weeks back MI-17 helicopter had crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics