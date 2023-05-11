India's Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

India's Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said that an international advisory body has recommended Santiniketan, the place where Rabindranath Tagore built Visva Bharati over a century ago, for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This new development comes as India has been looking forward to getting a UNESCO tag for Santiniketan in honour of the Nobel Laureate poet. The site is located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Reddy said, "Great news for India on the Jayanti of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Santiniketan in West Bengal has been recommended for inscription to the World Heritage List by ICOMOS, the advisory body to UNESCO World Heritage Centre."

The minister further mentioned, "This furthers the vision of PM Narendra Modi to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world. This will formally be announced in the World Heritage Committee meeting to be held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2023," the minister said in his tweet.

So far, India has a total of 40 sites which enjoy the UNESCO World Heritage tag, including 32 cultural sites such as Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Harappan-era site in Dholavira, Elephanta Caves, Red Fort complex in Delhi, and Mahabodhi Temple complex in Bodh Gaya in Bihar. 🇮🇳 ভারতের জন্য দারুণ খবর!



পশ্চিমবঙ্গের শান্তিনিকেতন (যেখানে গুরুদেব রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর তার প্রথম স্কুল প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিলেন) #ICOMOS এর বিশ্ব ঐতিহ্য তালিকাতে @UNESCO ওয়ার্ল্ড হেরিটেজ সেন্টারের উপদেষ্টা সংস্থা দ্বারা শিলালিপিটির জন্য সুপারিশ করা হয়েছে। pic.twitter.com/M9ZuhERMpg — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 10, 2023 × International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) is a France-based non-governmental organisation focused on the conservation and enhancement of architectural and landscape heritage around the world. The organisation comprises professionals, experts, representatives from local authorities, companies and heritage organisations.

While speaking to reporters at a media interaction on Wednesday, Reddy said the recommendation has made the prospect of Santiniketan's listing "almost certain" and hopefully, the World Heritage Committee will accept it. He said that India is likely to have another reason to rejoice in September.

Authorities of the university have also hailed the decision, calling it a "proud moment" and its spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay told news agency PTI on Wednesday: "To our knowledge, Visva Bharati is the first living university in India which will be bestowed with the honour."

She further said that a top Archeological Survey of India official informed the university on Tuesday about the recommendation and the "news coming on the birth anniversary of Gurudev (Rabindra Nath Tagore) should be a proud moment for Bengal and the country".

(With inputs from agencies)

