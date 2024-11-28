Sambhal, India

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea by Uttar Pradesh’s embattled Shahi Jama Masjid against a lower court order paving the way for the survey of the mosque on Friday (Nov. 29). A lower court had earlier ordered the survey following a petition claiming the Sambhal mosque was built by the Mughals after destroying a temple at the same site. The bench hearing the case would be headed by the new Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

The plea in India’s top court seeks to put a stay on the order passed on November 19 by the local court, reported news agency PTI. The plea noted that the survey has triggered massive communal tensions in the region and it should be halted as soon as possible.

"The haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation," it said.

A major clash between a mob and local police erupted on November 24 as officials went to conduct the survey of the mosque. The mob of hundreds of people pelted stones at officials and torched several vehicles. The clashes led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens of police officers.

On Thursday, local police held a flag march in areas near the mosque, a day before Friday prayers, when authorities expect mass gatherings at the site. Tight security has been put in place to prevent any untoward incident. The flag march Thursday was headed by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Srish Chandra.

"Namaz will be offered everywhere as usual. An appeal has been made. DM and SP have also spoken to the mosque committee that it is better if people come in lesser number...the mosque committee agrees to this. We have no issues with people peacefully coming for prayers," Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the divisional commissioner of Moradabad division, was quoted as saying in media reports.

"We have also held meetings with people, meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics from various mosques were also held. There is a consensus that tomorrow's namaz is offered peacefully. Everyone will offer namaz at their respective mosques," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)