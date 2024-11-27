Sambhal, India

The authorities carried out the autopsy of four people who were killed in the clashes which broke out in Sambhal City in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the autopsy, the wounds on the dead bodies of the four killed were not from the bullets of the ammunition used by the police of Uttar Pradesh, said Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday (Nov 26).

However, no bullets were recovered from the bodies of the people during the postmortem, Singh said.

The statement of the commissioner came after allegations were made that four people were killed in police firing.

However, the autopsy reports of the four deceased - who were identified as Ayan, Bilal, Naeem and Kaif - were not made public.

Meanwhile, a local police official said that as per the reports Ayan had a bullet wound in his abdomen which had damaged his liver. The other three suffered wounds on the chest, he said.

He said that antemortem injuries were confirmed on three men in the reports. He added that those injuries were on the knees and elbows of Bilal, the forehead, elbows and knees of Naeem and the knees, hands and legs of Kaif.

He added that the photographs of the bullet wounds and the autopsy reports will be sent for forensic examination to find out which bullet killed them.

According to the local authorities, the police officials in Sambhal only had anti-riot equipment like rubber bullets and tear gas with them.

Meanwhile, the internet ban in the area was extended by the administration till 4 am on Wednesday (Nov 27) and the security forces remained stationed in the area.

How did violence erupt in Sambhal?

Violence erupted in Sambhal city on Sunday morning (Nov 24) when the second round of a survey in the Shahi Jama Masjid was opposed by the protesters.

The survey was being led by the “court commissioner” and it was being carried out to verify the claims by Hindus that the mosque was constructed over a temple when Mughal emperor Babur was seated on the throne in 1529.

In the clashes, four people lost their lives and more than 20 officials and police personnel suffered injuries.

