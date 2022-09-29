Samantha Cristoforetti, first European woman to command ISS, does yoga asanas in space - Watch

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti, who on Wednesday (September 28) became the first European woman to take over command of the International Space Station, was seen doing difficult yoga pose in zero gravity.

In a video shared on Twitter by Cosmic Kids, Cristoforetti is seen acing some yoga asanas aboard ISS. The stunning video went viral on social media as thousands of people have viewed it so far.

The caption of the post read: "What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS!"

The video wasshared on Wednesday, but there's no confirmation when was it actually recorded.

Cristoforetti's new role

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev made a space-bound reference to the war in Ukraine. He said that "despite the storms on Earth, our international cooperation continues".

Artemyev handed Cristoforetti a golden key, which symbolised that she is the new commander of the space station. She will head until she returns to Earth on October 10.

As per the guidelines, the commander is responsible for all tasks performed by the crew members onboard the space station.

This is the second tour on the ISS as she arrived in April. The 45-year-old European Space Agency astronaut is a former Italian air force pilot.

Samantha is the fifth but apparently, the first non-US woman to become commander since the role was created in 2000. She also holds the record for the longest stay in space by a woman after spending 199 days in orbit in 2014 and 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)

