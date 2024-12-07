New Delhi, India

Congress leader Sam Pitroda recently revealed that his smartphone, laptop, and server have been repeatedly targeted by hackers over the past few weeks. The hackers are reportedly demanding tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, and have threatened to launch a smear campaign against him.

Pitroda, chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, has now issued an urgent warning to his contacts, urging them to be cautious of suspicious communications from his compromised accounts.

Hackers threaten reputation damage

In an email to news agency ANI, Pitroda shared the details of the cyberattack. “My laptop, smartphone, and server have been repeatedly hacked and compromised over the past few weeks,” the Congress leader said.

He added that the hackers are demanding tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency and have threatened to damage his reputation by launching a smear campaign if the ransom is not paid.

In the email, Pitroda advised his family, friends, and colleagues to be vigilant. He warned them not to open any emails or messages that appear to come from him but originate from unfamiliar sources. “Do not click on links or download attachments,” he cautioned, stressing that these emails could contain malware designed to further compromise their devices.

Strengthen security measures

While currently travelling, Pitroda assured his contacts that he would take immediate action upon his return to Chicago, United States. He plans to replace outdated hardware, upgrade security software, and implement stronger security protocols to protect his digital presence.

“I apologise for any inconvenience or concern this situation may cause. Thank you for your understanding and vigilance,” he wrote at the end of his email.

(With inputs from agencies)