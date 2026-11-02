/Saffron blooms in Leh in record 30 days on restored degraded land, boosting hopes for high-altitude farming

In a significant breakthrough for Ladakh’s agricultural sector, LG Ladakh announced experimental saffron cultivation on recently restored degraded land in Leh has begun flowering in a record time of just 30 days, well ahead of the usual two-month timeline for the first bloom.

He said that the first saffron bloom was witnessed during an inspection of the experimental field, marking a promising milestone for the pilot project and highlighting the potential of high-altitude farming in the Union Territory.

According to the project update given by LG Ladakh, an average of 20 to 25 saffron flowers has been blooming daily, while 72 flowers were recorded in a single morning. In just four days, nearly 22 grams of pure saffron has been harvested, offering encouraging early results from the experimental cultivation.

The early flowering and initial harvest are being seen as a promising development in efforts to explore sustainable agricultural opportunities in Ladakh, particularly through the restoration and productive utilisation of degraded land.

If the results are sustained and validated through further trials, the initiative could pave the way for the expansion of saffron cultivation and open new avenues for commercial farming, agro-based entrepreneurship and livelihood generation in the region.

The development also raises hopes of strengthening Ladakh’s local economy by diversifying agricultural activities, creating new income opportunities and advancing the vision of a self-reliant region.

Appreciation was expressed to the Agriculture Department of UT Ladakh and its dedicated field staff for their hard work and contribution to the successful implementation of the pilot project.