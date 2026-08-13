/SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked by kirpan in Maharashtra, rushed to hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was allegedly attacked by a Nihang with a kirpan, inside a gurdwara in the Mata Sahib Kaur area of Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday (Aug 13). The incident took place around 11 am, shortly after Badal arrived in Nanded from Punjab. He was on a personal visit and had been provided Z-plus security as per the scheduled security arrangements. He has been rushed to the hospital. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was deployed as part of Badal's security detail, was also attacked and suffered minor injuries while trying to protect him. The attacker was detained by police shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary information, he has suffered injuries on his arm and shoulder, possibly from a sword. A video after the attacked showed Badal walking with a saffron cloth wrapped on his right hand. He was shifted to the nearby Yashosai Hospital. The gurdwara is controlled by a Nihang samparday and is not managed by the board that oversees the main Nanded Sahib gurdwara.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This is not the first attack on Badal. On December 4, 2024, Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was unharmed, and the gunman was quickly overpowered and arrested on the spot. Badal was attacked at the Golden Temple while he was performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.