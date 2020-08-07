S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo discuss COVID-19 approach over phone

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got on a phone call to discuss about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has affected more than 850,000 people and claimed over 42,000 lives globally.

The two leaders discussed about the combined and coordinated efforts by India and the US. Mike Pompeo focused on the importance of close cooperation between the US, India and their mutual allies to overcome this global crisis, according to Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson of the US State Department.

.@SecPompeo spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar about the importance of the U.S.-India partnership to advance international peace and prosperity. We look forward to the Quadrilateral consultation and the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial.https://t.co/KMIBwklu83 — Cale Brown (@StateDeputySPOX) August 6, 2020 ×

Pompeo also added that US' unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the spokesperson said in a readout of the call.

This was the second call between the two leaders since the start of the pandemic.

Before the call, the US President Donald Trump extended the social distancing guidelines further and urged people to exercise caution as he believes the next 30 days will be very crucial for Americans with respect to the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)