/Russia proposes two-seater Su-57E variant and weapons integration to India

New Delhi: Negotiations between India and Russia for the acquisition and local production of the Su-57E fighter jet have reached an "advanced stage", according to Russian sources.

The Russian side has offered New Delhi a package that includes an initial batch of ready-to-fly aircraft followed by licensed manufacturing at Indian facilities, in a move that could significantly boost the Indian Air Force's capabilities.

"Negotiations on the Su-57E project are at an advanced stage. The Russian side has thoroughly informed India on all technical advantages of Su-57E and has demonstrated maximum responsiveness to India's requirements, including those related to the localisation," a source said, detailing the proposals.

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Russia is proposing the supply of completed Su-57E jets before transitioning to full licensed production in India. It has also offered joint development of a two-seater version tailored to Indian Air Force specifications, along with the localisation of Russian aerial weapons and integration of Indian-made systems.

Russian specialists have already audited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities, where the long-running Su-30MKI programme is currently produced.

The Su-57E is presented as a fully-fledged fifth-generation platform. It features low radar signature through its airframe design, internal weapon bays and radar-absorbing coatings. The aircraft is equipped with an AESA radar, multi-channel weapons systems, an all-aspect electronic warfare suite, and network-centric capabilities.

" The Su-57 has real combat experience in A2/AD conditions with dense modern air defence and electronic warfare systems," the Russian source highlights.

Proponents say its low observability would give it a decisive edge over fourth-generation fighters in both air-to-air and ground-attack roles. Additional features include onboard artificial intelligence elements and large internal bays for mission flexibility.

For India, the project builds on six decades of successful joint aircraft production with Russia, noted for reliable technology transfer. Production could begin at existing HAL plants once a contract is signed, the Russian side explained.

The potential deal comes as India seeks to modernise its air force amid regional security challenges. The Su-57E is positioned by the Russian side as a cost-effective route to fifth-generation capability, with significant industrial offsets for the Indian aerospace sector.