/J&K steps up security, infrastructure ahead of July 3 Amarnath Yatra

With the annual Amarnath Yatra set to commence on July 3, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have significantly accelerated preparations across both base camps at Baltal and Nunwan, while security agencies have intensified measures to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

In a high-level security review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces and the Border Security Force assessed the preparedness for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

Security remains one of the primary concerns for the authorities, prompting extensive advance measures to secure and sanitise all routes leading to the holy cave shrine. Officials said efforts are underway to ensure that the entire pilgrimage corridor, including base camps and transit points, is fully secured well before the commencement of the Yatra next month.

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Further strengthening preparations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a comprehensive review meeting in New Delhi on June 12. The meeting is expected to bring together central and state security agencies, intelligence organisations, and key ministries to finalise inter-agency coordination, resource deployment and security arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Authorities said the Baltal base camp in the Sonamarg area and the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam have already been completely sanitised, with security deployments established at both locations. Security forces are also carrying out sanitisation operations along the routes connecting the base camps to the cave shrine.

All stakeholders associated with the Yatra, including hoteliers, taxi operators, pony owners and other service providers, have undergone security verification and screening by the agencies before being permitted to assist pilgrims along the route and at the base camps. Security agencies have issued QR-coded identification passes to service providers following comprehensive background verification and credential checks. Only individuals who have been duly verified and issued these QR codes will be permitted to operate at the base camps and along the pilgrimage route.

'''Preparations for the Amarnath Yatra are in full swing, and we are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the yatris. The security agencies have introduced QR codes, which will greatly help streamline operations and make coordination easier for everyone associated with the yatra. This is an excellent initiative that will enhance efficiency and convenience. At present, all stakeholders are fully engaged in making the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage," said Mohammad Irfan, Ponywala.

During the review meeting, Lieutenant Governor Sinha examined security deployments, communication infrastructure, medical preparedness, transport arrangements and accommodation facilities. He directed all concerned agencies to enhance coordination among security forces, civil administration, disaster response teams and healthcare providers to ensure a swift response to any eventuality and facilitate a smooth pilgrimage.

Special emphasis has been placed on route surveillance, crowd management and seamless movement of pilgrims between base camps and higher-altitude transit points. Medical teams and mobile health units have been positioned to provide round-the-clock healthcare services, while weather-monitoring mechanisms and evacuation protocols have been updated in accordance with the latest forecasts.

"The Amarnath Yatra should be conducted smoothly and successfully. We have instructed everyone associated with the pilgrimage to ensure that all yatris feel welcome and that their stay is comfortable. I urge devotees to undertake the yatra without any fear or hesitation. Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened this year, and every effort has been made to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims. It is very important that yatris feel secure and supported throughout their journey," said Mushtaq Ahmad, Guide.