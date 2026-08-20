/Royal Premier 2026: Thousands gather in Pulwama as 2nd season of cricket league returns

The sound of drums replaced the sound of fear. Under a sky lit by floodlights, thousands gathered at Pulwama's cricket stadium not for a protest, not in fear, but to watch cricket.

More than 20,000 people turned up as the second edition of the Royal Premier League began, transforming the stadium into a carnival of cheers, claps and celebration. For a district once repeatedly associated with violence and unrest, the scenes were striking.

The crowd was so large that managing it became a challenge for the police. At one point, spectators had to be persuaded to move towards the Ground to ease the pressure around the stadium. In an unfortunate incident, six people were injured after a stadium wall collapsed. But even the disruption could not dampen the mood.

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The excitement was palpable as fans packed the venue to watch the opening game of the day-night tournament. Youngsters, families and cricket enthusiasts came together, turning an ordinary sporting event into a celebration of a changing social atmosphere in South Kashmir.

For the organisers, that was precisely the idea. The tournament was envisioned as a way of bringing “light, happiness and hope” to young people offering them a space to meet, celebrate and simply enjoy a game they love.

And the response was overwhelming. The return of the Royal Premier League has been welcomed by locals, many of whom see sporting events as an important way to engage the youth and create a positive environment. Cricket, in this setting, is not merely about runs and wickets. It is also about reclaiming public spaces for joy and bringing communities together.

Ten teams from across Kashmir are taking part in this year's tournament. PDP MLA Waheed Para unveiled the trophy, while Pulwama SSP Tanushree conducted the toss before the opening match.