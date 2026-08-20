/From waste to wonder: Srinagar gets its first wonder garden

Kashmir Valley is all set to add a new attraction to its growing tourism landscape with the opening of its first-ever Wonder Garden in the heart of Srinagar city. Developed by the Floriculture Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the innovative garden is designed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.” The initiative seeks to demonstrate how discarded and unused materials can be creatively transformed into attractive and functional public spaces.

According to the department, several materials that had remained unused for years have been repurposed and incorporated into the garden, giving them a new lease of life. The concept combines creativity with environmental awareness and is aimed particularly at encouraging youngsters and tourists to embrace sustainable practices.

The Wonder Garden is expected to offer visitors more than a conventional floral attraction. Through its innovative use of recycled materials, the garden seeks to highlight the importance of conservation while showing how waste can be turned into something visually appealing.

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“Basically, the idea behind this garden is to reuse and repurpose materials that are already available to us. About 90% of the materials you see here come from our own offices and gardens. For example, old tyres have been turned into planters, while discarded parts of tractors, trolleys, and other equipment have also been creatively reused. These are materials that were readily available to us, and we have tried our best to transform them into something beautiful and useful for the garden. The basic idea is to make the most of what we already have, improve it, and use it to enhance the overall character of the garden. This garden is visited by many local residents because it is located in the centre of the city, which makes it especially important,'' said Mathoora Masoom, Director Floriculture Kashmir.

She further added, ''Children also come here to use the play equipment, so we felt this was the perfect place to educate the younger generation about how everyday materials can be reused and repurposed at home or elsewhere. Very little has been purchased specifically for this garden, apart from a few essentials such as paint. Most of the work has been carried out using available materials and, above all, through the dedication and creativity of our wonderful gardeners. Their hard work and commitment have helped transform these discarded materials into something beautiful for the community."

The Floriculture Department is hopeful that the new attraction will become another popular destination for tourists visiting Srinagar and contribute to the city’s growing portfolio of gardens and recreational spaces.

The Wonder Garden is being presented as a blend of beauty, creativity and sustainability, with the department hoping it will inspire visitors to rethink the way discarded materials are used and encourage a stronger culture of recycling across the Valley. ''This is definitely going to add to the number of tourists coming to this area. At the same time, it supports the Swachh Bharat Mission and its principle of the three Rs—Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. We have incorporated these principles into the development of this garden, and I believe this is an approach that is being encouraged across the country. Our humble effort has been to demonstrate how existing materials can be reused creatively, while also making the garden a space for information and education, particularly for young people. We have expanded the variety of plants here so that children can learn about the different flowers and plants that bloom in different seasons. Our aim is to develop this as an all-weather, all-season garden, with something colourful and attractive to see throughout the year, ''said Mathoora Masoom, Director Floriculture Kashmir.