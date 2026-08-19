/Erratic weather deals major blow to Kashmir’s apple industry

Erratic weather conditions this year have caused extensive damage to apple orchards across Kashmir, raising concerns over a sharp decline in production and mounting financial losses for thousands of growers.

The apple industry is one of the main pillars of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, contributing roughly 8 percent to the region’s GDP and supporting the livelihoods of more than 3.5 million people. Kashmir accounts for a major share of India’s apple production, with important production and trading centres spread across the Valley.

According to reports, adverse weather conditions this year have resulted in losses estimated at around Rs 300–400 crore in the horticulture sector. Torrential rains, hailstorms, strong winds and other extreme weather events have severely affected apple orchards, particularly in south Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Growers in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag have reported significant damage to fruit, with hailstorms and strong winds causing extensive losses at different stages of the crop cycle.

“This year, we experienced unseasonal weather conditions, including torrential rains and hailstorms, which have caused significant losses, particularly for apple growers across South Kashmir. A hailstorm about two weeks ago severely damaged the produce, especially apples and other fruits in the southern parts of Kashmir. The losses this year have been massive. In this area alone, we estimate that around ₹40 crore worth of crops have been lost due to these erratic weather conditions.” said Maisar Dar, Apple Grower, Pulwama

As harvesting gets underway across the Valley, many apple growers say they are disappointed with the quantity and quality of the produce. Farmers say they have already invested heavily in fertilizers, pesticides, labour and other inputs, while some have also taken loans to finance their orchards.

Farmers have already spent money on fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs. With the crop damaged, it will be difficult for many growers to recover even their basic costs,” growers said, urging the government to step in with financial assistance.

The repeated impact of unpredictable weather has also renewed the demand for a comprehensive crop insurance scheme for fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir. Farmers argue that insurance coverage would provide some protection against losses caused by hailstorms, heavy rainfall, high winds and other weather-related events.

Growers are now seeking immediate government intervention, including compensation for damaged orchards and measures to strengthen risk protection for the horticulture sector.

''This year, we have suffered massive losses. The storms have caused widespread destruction, and many growers may not even be able to recover the money they spent on fertilisers and pesticides. This is not limited to one area—it has affected growers across both South and North Kashmir. The scale of the destruction caused by these erratic weather conditions is enormous, and we do not yet have an exact estimate of the losses. It could run into ₹100 crore or even ₹200 crore—we simply don’t know at this stage. We may also have to sell whatever crop we have left at very low prices. The government needs to step in and support apple growers. If crop insurance cannot be provided immediately, the government should at least provide relief on the interest burden, particularly for growers who have taken loans. That would provide some much-needed support to farmers facing these losses.” said Ghulam Nabi Hajam, Apple Grower, Pulwama, Kashmir.