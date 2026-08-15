/Keran witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC

For the first time in nearly eight decades of India’s Independence, the picturesque border valley of Keran along the Line of Control (LoC) witnessed a unique midnight celebration marking Independence Day, in what was described as the only such celebration held at a forward location along the LoC and international border.

As the clock struck midnight on August 15, fireworks illuminated the sky over Keran, turning the remote border valley into a scene of celebration. Local residents participated enthusiastically, raising patriotic slogans affirming India’s sovereignty and expressing their rejection of Pakistan’s policies.

The celebrations also conveyed solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with residents using the occasion to underline their patriotic sentiments and their connection with communities across the LoC.

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Keran occupies a distinctive place on India’s border tourism map. It is among the rare, and notably the only, locations where tourists are permitted to travel beyond the security fence and stay in close proximity to the Line of Control, offering visitors a direct view of one of the world’s most sensitive and militarised borders.

The unprecedented midnight Independence Day celebration added another historic dimension to Keran, highlighting how a strategically sensitive frontier area has increasingly emerged as a symbol of patriotism, resilience and border tourism.

The sight of fireworks lighting up the midnight sky at a location separated from Pakistan by the LoC marked a powerful and symbolic beginning to Independence Day celebrations in the Valley.