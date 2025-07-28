/Road accidents in Gujarat claimed over 15,000 lives in last 5 years

The safety of our roads remains one of the most pressing concerns in today’s rapidly urbanising world. With the steady increase in vehicles on our streets, the potential accidents and fatalities continues to rise.

Despite numerous initiatives, the state of Gujarat has not seen decline in the total number of accidents, but is seeing an increase in the fatalities due to road accidents.

According to the official data by Gujarat government, in the last five years, between 2019 and 2023, a total of 77,730 road accidents occurred in the state resulting in 36,484 deaths.

The number of accidents that occurred in 2019 was 17,046 which saw a minor decline to 16,349 accidents in 2023. On the contrary, 7390 fatalities occurred in 2019 which increased to 7854 in the year 2023 alone.

According to the Comprehensive Road Accident Analysis 2023 report, major contributing factor to the rising fatality is people were not wearing helmets and seat belts while driving the vehicle.

According to the data, 15,978 people lost their lives due to this. Among these 10,801 were found not wearing helmets and 5,177 were not wearing seat belts in cars at the time of the accident.

Other reasons include over-speeding and reckless driving.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a public-oriented decision to improve road safety across the state. Education and awareness campaigns are being run through various measures to promote road safety specially amongst the youth.