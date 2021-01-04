Ring with over 12,000 diamonds from India sets world record

A ring recently broke the world record for bearing the most number of diamonds ever. Inducted into the new Guinness World Records book, the ring is adorned with 12,638 diamonds.

On December 21, 2020 Harshit Bansal from Meerut, India set the record with his design. He is the founder of Renani Jewels, and set the record for affixing the most number of diamonds on a ring ever! The ring is officially called the Marigold or ''The Ring of Prosperity'', has a circular band with a floral design. It also bears 38.08 carat natural diamonds, as revealed by Guinness.

This undated handout photograph provided by the Renani Jewels on December 4, 2020, shows a ring called the Marigold-the ring of prosperity, the circular band with 12,638 diamonds that weighs a little over 165 grams in Meerut. A 25-year-old jeweller in India has become a Guinness World Record holder for designing a ring with the most number of diamonds. | AFP

According to Guinness, the ring weighs 165 grams, or 5.8 ounces.

The record was previously held by a ring which also hailed from India, with 7,801 diamonds. It was set by Hyderabad-based jeweller Hallmark Jewellers. The holder of the new record, Bansal claims that he's making diamonds ''from the sky''.

Bansal claimed that he was inspired to break the record in 2018, when he was studying jewellery designing in Surat, India. Sticking to his promise, he completed the ring design on November 30, 2020 soon after which it received Guinness certification.

