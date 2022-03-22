Rich tributes paid to J&K cop killed during shootout against terrorists in Srinagar district

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was killed during a shootout against the terrorists in the Zoonimar area of Soura in the outskirts of Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The police said they have identified the terrorists involved in the attack and will track them soon.

The deceased was identified as constable Aamir Hussian. The Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier tweeted that “in a brief shootout at Soura area of Srinagar City, SgCT Amir Hussain Lone R/O Kupwara got injured & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.'”

A wreath laying ceremony was held for the constable at district Police lines in Srinagar. All high-ranking officials from the police department and paramilitary forces were present and paid rich tributes to the slain personnel.

''Police had an input about the movement of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. A quick reaction team (QRT) of police was following the three terrorists, who were travelling in a red colour vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shoot-out at Soura in which a police soldier sustained injury and later succumbed. The terrorist trio were headed by Basit, who had taken over LeT’s command after Mehran’s killing. Two others have also been identified. They will be tracked soon,” said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

The body of the soldier was taken by the family for the final rites.