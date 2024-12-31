As the year 2024 comes to an end, firming up relationships with Africa, from Naval cooperation to high-level visits, was one of the key focus areas for the policymakers in Delhi. When it comes to the Indian Navy, they were involved in port calls, joint exercises, goodwill visits and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the continent.

Advertisment

Indian Navy Ship INS Tir and INS Sujata visited Mozambique and Tanzania in March to participate in the second edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania (IMT) Trilateral Exercise. Additionally, INS Gharial visited Mozambique in November 2024, where the Indian Navy handed over two Fast Interceptor Crafts to the Mozambican Armed Forces, enhancing maritime security for the southeast African country.

INS Sunayna visited Seychelles in June, a visit that coincided with Seychelles' 48th National Day, in which an Indian Navy contingent participated. In September, INS Talwar’s port visit to Mombasa facilitated professional exchanges and joint exercises with the Kenyan Navy. This was followed by its participation in IBSAMAR VIII exercises in October, a trilateral exercise between India, Brazil, and South Africa in Simon’s Town, reinforcing cross-continent multilateral maritime cooperation (Asia-Africa-South America). INS Sarvekshak, India's hydrographic survey vessel, visited Mauritius in December, and INS Tushil, a Russia-made Indian Navy ship commissioned by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visited Kaliningrad in December.

The Indian Navy, essentially seen as a projection of India's maritime and diplomatic power, is critical to the Indian government's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policy. The SAGAR policy aims to enhance maritime security, support economic growth, and increase engagements in the Indian Ocean Region.

Advertisment

As part of the SAGAR policy, the Indian Navy has been helping in training and capacity building. Initiatives include training African naval officers in surveillance operations in large maritime areas, search and rescue (SAR), and counter-piracy operations. The Navy has been involved in joint surveillance missions with countries like Mozambique and Tanzania. With India's support, radar networks in countries like the Seychelles and Mauritius have been set up to enhance maritime domain awareness.

The Indian Navy’s role extends beyond security to humanitarian assistance. Its rapid response during natural disasters shows India is a reliable partner, not only in the region but wider Indian Ocean, from Africa to ASEAN. After Cyclone Hidaya this year, which caused significant flooding in Kenya, INS Sumedha, which was deployed for anti-piracy operations off Somalia, was diverted to deliver food, relief, and medicine supplies to the flood victims.

Not just naval cooperation, but it was a year of high-level engagements between the two sides. President Droupadi Murmu visited Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi in October 2024. In November, PM Modi visited Nigeria, with an emphasis on defence and energy ties. The visit to Nigeria by an Indian Prime Minister came after a gap of 17 years. Earlier this year, Mozambique's President Nyusi visited Gujarat to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Next year is expected to be more active, with the India-Africa summit scheduled to take place. The last and third edition of the India Africa Forum Summit took place in Delhi in 2015.

Advertisment

Africa today is among the fastest-growing regions of the world, with a young population and natural resources. India has had a historic relationship with the continent, from the joint struggle against colonialism to working in the contemporary world. In fact, India has been a strong supporter of African presence at the reformed United Nations Security Council, and it was at the Delhi G20 summit that the African Union became part of the megaeconomic grouping.