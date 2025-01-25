Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday (Jan 26), Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles across the region.

The authorities of Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon have issued advisories to avoid traffic congestion during the Republic Day parade.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 a.m. and end at Red Fort. The route covers several important places, including Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9:30 a.m.

In the wake of the celebrations, the authorities have advised people in the city to plan their travel accordingly.

The traffic restrictions will begin on Saturday evening, bringing some changes to the key routes of Delhi.

What are the restrictions

Entry into Delhi's borders will be restricted after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and only essential vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Commuters are advised to avoid the C-Hexagon, India Gate are which will be closed to traffic after 9:15 pm.

Moreover, Kartavya Path will remain off-limits to vehicles from 5 pm Saturday until the parade concludes on Sunday.

Cross traffic on critical roads including Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will also be restricted from 10 pm Saturday night.

On Jan 26, during the parade, movement along Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will be prohibited from 10:30 AM onwards. Limited cross traffic will be allowed based on the progress of the parade.

Timings to avoid

According to the advisory, people planning to travel in central Delhi on Sunday, are advised to stay clear of the parade route, particularly between 9:30 am and 1 pm.

C-Hexagon will remain closed for traffic from 9:15 am and the parade’s passage along Tilak Marg.

The police have advised people to carefully plan their journeys and avoid areas along the parade route to minimise inconvenience.

Advisory for metro services

Delhi Metro services will start at 3 am on January 26 for people travelling to Kartavya Path for the Republic Day ceremony.

"To ensure smooth travel for commuters," trains will run at 30-minute intervals till 6 am before following the regular timetable for the day.

(With inputs from agencies)