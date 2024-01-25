Republic Day 2024 Wishes: Celebrate 75 years of India's glory with these wishes, greetings, quotes and images

Republic Day 2024 Wishes, Quotes & greetings: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January this year. We have come a long way in these 75 years in terms of science, space & technology, economy, education, social equality and justice. Though we still have a long way to go ahead, on the occasion of the country's Republic Day, let's take pride in our 75 years of learning and aiming forward.

This year's Republic Day celebrations will take place on the newly-built Kartavya Path in New Delhi, and there are also a series of new events planned to showcase its cultural heritage and military prowess.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend this year’s Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. He is the sixth such French leader to attend the ceremony in India.

With the adoption of the Constitution on 26 January 1950, India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic, and Republic state. As a result, every year on this day, the union government and citizens observe Republic Day. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949, and it went into effect a few months later, on 26 January 1950.

Did you know January 24 and 25 are also significant days in Indian history and these days also played a key role in India becoming a republic? Find out more.

Republic Day 2024 Wishes

1. Wishing all my fellow Indians a proud and joyous Republic Day! May our nation continue to prosper and shine brightly on the world stage.

2. Happy Republic Day 2024! Let's celebrate the unity, diversity, and resilience of our great nation as we march forward with determination and optimism.

3. Warm wishes to every Indian on this Republic Day! May the spirit of democracy and freedom inspire us to work together for a brighter future for generations to come.

4. Happy 73rd Republic Day! Let's honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution.

5. On this special day, let's celebrate the essence of being Indian - our culture, heritage, and unwavering spirit. Happy Republic Day 2024!

6. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day filled with pride, patriotism, and a renewed sense of responsibility towards building a better India.

7. As we commemorate the founding of our Republic, let's pledge to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Happy Republic Day!

8. Happy Republic Day 2024 to my fellow citizens! May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing the unity and diversity of our incredible nation.

9. On this auspicious occasion, let's remember the importance of democracy and the power of unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to one and all!

10. As we celebrate the day our Constitution came into effect, let's cherish the rights and freedoms it guarantees us. Happy Republic Day 2024!

Republic Day 2024 Greetings

1. Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Republic Day filled with pride and patriotism!

2. Happy Republic Day! Let's honour the spirit of our nation and strive for progress together.

3. Warmest greetings on this Republic Day! May the tricolour always inspire us to unite and progress.

4. Happy 73rd Republic Day! Let's celebrate the rich tapestry of India's diversity and heritage.

5. Sending heartfelt wishes for a memorable Republic Day filled with love for our country and fellow citizens.

6. On this auspicious day, let's salute the ideals of our Constitution. Happy Republic Day!

7. Warm Republic Day greetings to all! May the spirit of democracy continue to guide our nation.

8. Happy Republic Day 2024! Let's celebrate the achievements of our nation with pride and enthusiasm.

9. Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Republic Day! May India continue to shine brightly.

10. Greetings on Republic Day! Let's cherish the freedom and democracy we are blessed with.

Republic Day 2024 Quotes

1. "Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

2. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

3. "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - B. R. Ambedkar

4. "Freedom is not given, it is taken." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

5. "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." - Jawaharlal Nehru

6. "Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself." - Bhagat Singh

7. "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

8. "The essential thing in religion is making the heart pure; the kingdom of heaven is within us but only purity of heart can see God." - Swami Vivekananda

9. "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai