Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the live streaming of Republic Day Parade 2024 on mobile and TV

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024 and commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. Like every year, there will be a grand Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in India's national capital, Delhi.

The prime minister, president, vice president, union ministers and other dignitaries will grace the Republic Day parade with their presence. This year's Republic Day parade will showcase the military grandeur and highlight the lively tapestry of India's diverse culture.

Uniformed soldiers will march in a precise synchronisation, complemented by fighting jets and armoured vehicles. The Republic Day parade will also capture the essence of India's different states and their unique traditions.

The theme for the Republic Day Parade 2024 is "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat: Loktantra Ki Matruka." It will showcase the position of India as a promoter of democracy. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade 2024. He will arrive at the Jaipur airport on 25 January 2024.

There will be a seating arrangement for 77,000 people at the venue, of which 42,000 are reserved for the general public.

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Republic Day Parade 2024.

When will the Republic Day Parade 2024 start?

The Republic Day Parade 2024 will commence at 09:30 am on 26 January.

Where will the Republic Day Parade 2024 take place?

The Republic Day Parade 2024 will start from Vijay Chowk and continue to Kartavya Path.

Where can I watch the Republic Day Parade 2024 Live in India?

Doordarshan TV channel will telecast the Republic Day Parade 2024, starting at 09:30 am IST on 26 January 2024.

How to watch The Republic Day Parade 2024 live on mobile or laptop?

The official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio will broadcast the Republic Day Parade 2024 live. Furthermore, the live sign language interpretation of the Republic Day commentary will also be available on these channels.

How to book tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2024?

The tickets for Republic Day Parade 2024 can be bought online and offline. One can visit www.aamantran.mod.gov.in, the official web portal of the Ministry of Defence, to book the tickets online.