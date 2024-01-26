Republic Day 2024: Parade set to be women-centric, featuring 100 musicians playing Instruments

India is gearing up for its 75th Republic Day, with a focus on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). A remarkable departure this year is the musical prelude led by 100 women playing traditional instruments like the 'Sankh,' 'Nadaswaram,' and 'Nagada,' marking a historic moment as they lead the parade.

The 2024 Republic Day parade will witness an all-women tri-service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path, showcasing the diverse roles women play in India's armed forces. Additionally, approximately 15 women pilots from the Indian Air Force will participate in the fly-past, symbolising the strength and prowess of 'Nari Shakti' in the skies.

Women-centric central armed police forces contingents

Breaking gender norms further, contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will consist solely of women personnel, making a bold statement about the integral role women play in maintaining national security.

This year's Republic Day parade will feature 26 tableaux, each highlighting the theme of women's empowerment. The Manipur tableau, for instance, showcases women delicately working with lotus stems, while riding boats symbolizes their resilience. Another standout is the tableau from Odisha, which focuses on women's active participation in the handicrafts and handloom sectors.

Madhya Pradesh's tableau stands out by featuring Avani Chaturvedi, the Indian Air Force's first woman fighter pilot. This display not only recognizes the accomplishments of women in the armed forces but also emphasizes the state's commitment to integrating women into the development process through various welfare schemes.

Also watch | India's 75th Republic Day: Jammu & Kashmir gears up for the celebration The Republic Day parade is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying tributes to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. A significant revival is the tradition of the President and her French counterpart arriving in a 'traditional buggy' after a 40-year hiatus. The ceremony will proceed with the unfurling of the national flag and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Indian field guns.