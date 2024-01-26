Republic Day 2024: Meet the women officers who are leading various contingents at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2024: India celebrates its 75th Republic Day parade on January 26 with great pomp and show at New Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path. The parade in the national capital of India is a witness to the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity, its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities and the growing Nari Shakti (Women Power).

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will see women in various contingents marching down the Kartavya Path and paving the way for many more women to join the forces as future leaders of the nation.

The parade will witness the participation of all-women Tri-Service contingents on the ground, along with women pilots up in the sky to enthral the audience during the Fly-past, representing women's empowerment and gender inclusivity in Indian armed forces. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

Meet the sheros of India:

Republic Day 2024: Women leading various contingents at the parade

Captain Sandhya All-Women Tri-Service Marching Contingent



Led by Captain Sandhya Mahla, an all-women tri-service contingent marches with pride this Republic Day. Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time would be an all-women Tri-Service contingent, led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police, with three supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav & Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao.

Major Srishti Khullar Another Indian Army contingent is of an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy & Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force.

Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will comprise 144 airmen and four officers, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav & Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil will march past as supernumerary officers behind the Contingent Commander.

Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma followed by officers of the guard Assistant Commandants Priya Dahiya, Hardik and Pallavi. The ICG, with a fleet of 154 ships & 78 aircraft, is capable of countering threats at & to the sea.

Contingents of CAPF & Delhi Police

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police will be led by women personnel. Border Security Force marching contingent will be headed by Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra; Central Industrial Security Force by Assistant Commandant Tanmayee Mohanty; Central Reserve Police Force by Assistant Commandant Megha Nair; Indo-Tibetan Border Police by Assistant Commandant Moniya Sharma; Sashastra Seema Bal by Deputy Commandant Nancy Singla; and Delhi Police by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan.