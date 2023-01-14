Relief for Delhi! City's temperature not likely to drop to subzero amid -4 degrees Celsius prediction

For the Delhiites, who are already shivering thinking about the recent prediction of temperature that may go as below as -4 degrees Celsius in North India next week, here is the good news.

According to a private weather forecast service agency, SkyMet weather, the temperature in Delhi will not drop to subzero.

"There are rumours going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumours. Ongoing WD (Western Disturbances) is moving away," tweeted SkyMet weather.

Between January 16 and 18, Delhi is likely to register a minimum of 3-4 degrees and isolated pockets of the city can record a minimum of around 2 degrees, however, the temperature won't dip below 0 degrees at any place, stated the agency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that on Saturday morning, the national capital's minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is three notches ahead of the average of the season.

Parts of Rajasthan, including Churu and Sikar, can record subzero minimums, said the agency after an unprecedented spell of the cold wave was witnessed by the national capital in January's first part.

The IMD, earlier, stated that a cold wave is likely to hit parts of North-West India and will see a peak on January 15 and 16.

In some parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's isolated pockets, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog.

“Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15,” the IMD stated.

Live Weather of India's founder and weather expert Navdeep Dahiya, had predicted that North India will face an extreme cold spell from January 16 to 18.

"Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!" he had tweeted.

His predictions had led to speculations that the national capital will witness a temperature dip to subzero.