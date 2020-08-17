Record 57,584 COVID-19 patients recover in one day: Health Ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached closer to 2 million (19,19,842), while the actual caseload of the country stands at 6,76,900 on date and currently comprises only 25.57 per cent of the total positive cases.

This difference between the recovered and the active cases continues to expand and now stands at 12,42,942. The recovery rate is 72.51 per cent at present.

This is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients, the ministry said in a statement.

India has followed a standard of care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients - mild, moderate and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), it said.

The effective clinical management strategies have yielded positive results, the ministry said.

India has been marching firmly on the road to enhanced recoveries every day, it asserted.

The early identification of cases has helped to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to timely and effective management of cases, the ministry said.

The Case Fatality Rate has further slumped to 1.92 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has also crossed the three crore-mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data.

