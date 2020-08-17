Coronavirus in India: 57,981 fresh cases and 941 deaths in the last 24-hours

India reported 57,981 fresh cases and 941 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 26 lakh-mark and toll above 50,000 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated and 50,921 deaths.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 3 crore mark in India. A total of 3, 00, 41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7, 31,697 samples being tested on Sunday.

'Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests,' the Health Ministry tweeted.



