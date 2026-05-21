/RBI announces $5 billion USD/INR swap auction to ease banking liquidity crunch amid rupee slide

The RBI has officially announced a $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell foreign exchange swap auction for a tenor of 3 years on May 26, 2026. It aims to ease prolonged cash tightness within the banking network, caused by the central bank's heavy interventions to protect the Indian rupee. The rupee recently plummeted, piercing the 96.96 mark per US dollar on May 20 when the market closed. This drop was fueled by climbing crude oil prices, geopolitical strain from the West Asia war, and strong foreign fund outflows from Indian equity markets.

What is the mechanism of the USD/INR swap auction?

The swap will occur in a simple buy/sell model for a designated tenor of three years. As of May 26, designated commercial banks will sell dollars to the RBI in exchange for rupees at the spot rate. This injects an estimated ₹42,000 crore into ₹43,000 crore of durable liquidity back into the banking system. The banks will buy back the exact same amount at a pre-determined rate plus a premium three years from now. Participants must submit bids specifying the forward premium they are willing to pay the RBI, quoted in paisa terms up to two decimal places. The minimum bid requirement is $10 million.

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Why is the RBI using this monetary policy tool?

In the early hours of May 21, RBI used "off-market" mechanics of selling dollars, driving a massive 70-paise intraday rally that pushed the rupee back from near-97 levels down to an opening rate of 96.30 per US dollar. This has left the commercial banks short of liquidity. The RBI has been actively selling billions of dollars in the open market to defend the rupee. Earlier in the first week of May, the RBI sold $5 billion in the forex market. Since February 28, the RBI has deployed over $38 billion from its peak foreign reserves of $728.49 billion to cushion the panic buying of dollars by importers and FII. This has created a massive liquidity gap, as the RBI took ₹42,000 to ₹43,000 crore of local currencies from the market. These USD/INR swap auctions are intended to inject that cash back and balance the liquidity. RBI deployed this mechanism instead of Open Market Operations, where RBI buys government bonds to inject cash. But the swap tool leaves the long-term yield curve undisturbed, fortifies the forex reserve, acts against short sellers of the rupee who are trying to profit from the rupee decline, and creates a "short squeeze" in the forward market. However, this is like “kicking the can”, a short-term solution for long-term problems like trade deficit and capital outflow.