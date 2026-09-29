/'Rats, cockroaches, open sewage manhole': Mumbai's 122-year-old Kyani & Co licence suspended over serious hygiene violations

Mumbai’s iconic Irani cafe Kyani & Co, located just opposite Metro Inox Theatre in Marine Lines has been ordered to stop food-related operations by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An FDA team led by chief Tukaram Mundhe inspected the 1904-established cafe on Sunday as part of the department’s festive-season enforcement drive under its “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" policy and suspended Kyani & Co's FSSAI licence. This was a surprise inspection that uncovered serious hygiene violations.

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According to a local report, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches were found near the rooms used for preparing and storing food. Cats were also found inside the premises, while a refrigerator reportedly contained a large quantity of accumulated blood. The inspection further revealed an open sewage manhole in the processing area. Food items were allegedly stored directly on the floor, while printed newspapers were being used to cover raw dough. Moreover, the FDA also claimed that workers were not following prescribed hygiene practices or using personal protective equipment.

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Citing an immediate threat to consumer health, the department suspended the establishment’s licence under the provison to Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The cafe has been directed to immediately halt the purchase, preparation, processing, storage, sale and distribution of food products. Officials will continue monitoring the premises for compliance.

Statewide crackdown by Tukaram Mundhe

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an aggressive, high-profile crackdown on iconic and heritage restaurants across Mumbai. Driven by strict food safety and hygiene directives under FDA Commissioner Mundhe, inspectors have suspended the licences of several legendary culinary institutions. Several iconic Mumbai eateries include Cafe Mondegar, Olympia Coffee House, Gallops Restaurant and Status Restaurant, where inspectors reported various food-safety and sanitation lapses.