Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya: US temples prepare for spectacular celebrations with live broadcast

Temples across the United States are gearing up for an extraordinary week-long celebration in North America to celebrate the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on January 22 next year, media reports said citing a representative of these temples.

Tejal Shah, spokesperson for the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC), expressed the profound significance of this event, stating, “It's our fortune and blessings to us that we are part of this phenomenon and the temple of our dreams is getting materialised after centuries of wait and struggle. Everyone's emotions in the US and Canada are very high. Shraddha (devotion) is built up, and everyone is eagerly waiting to receive Bhagwan Shri Ram in his mandir.”

Ram temple in India was a long-standing and contentious matter that revolved around the Babri Masjid, a mosque that was built in the 16th century, and the belief among Hindus that the site is the birthplace of Lord Rama. In 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict on the Ayodhya dispute ruling in favour of the construction of a Hindu temple at the disputed site, while also allocating an alternative piece of land to the Muslim community for the construction of a mosque.

The celebrations in US come as Hindu communities there engage in a variety of religious practices, including worship at temples, home rituals, and participation in festivals. Temples dedicated to various deities can be found throughout the country.

Now, as Ayodhya preps up for the grand celebrations, the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC), representing over 1,100 Hindu Temples in the United States, is orchestrating a series of grand celebrations that will span from January 15 to the culminating live telecast of the Ram Temple inauguration from Ayodhya in India.

Anticipation is soaring, and thousands of Hindus are expected to witness the inauguration ceremony, according to Shah, who leads the HMEC.

She said, “At the end of the event, we will take a Sankalpa. For us, it will be the 21st of January night 11 pm Eastern time. So we will all join virtually on that night to celebrate Bhagwan Shree Ram’s pran pratishta.”

Dozens of temples enrolled

Dozens of temples have already enrolled for the event on January 15, featuring the Shri Ram Naam Sankirtan chanting by priests across North America. On January 21, the temples plan to illuminate the surroundings, broadcast the inauguration live, blow conch shells, and distribute prasadams.

Shah reportedly disclosed that all the participating temple will be honoured with a certificate of participation. Additionally, “Prasad” from Shree Ram Janam Bhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust will also be given to them.

Adding to the global significance of the event, the Chief Priest of Janaki Temple in Nepal has confirmed receiving an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.