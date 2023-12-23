India: Ayodhya airport to link major cities starting Jan 6; Amrit Bharat train to become operational

Flights from Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will begin to operate for major Indian cities from January 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the airport on December 30.

The recent successful landing of the Indian Air Force's Airbus A320 on December 22 at Ayodhya Airport marks a transformative period for the city, positioning it as a pivotal air travel hub in anticipation of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in January 2024.

Indigo, an airline company, is set to provide flights to major cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa.

"We all know that the airstrip in Ayodhya was very small. We had only 178 acres of land here. We could not have a big international airport in such a small strip. Under Prime Minister Modi's direction, the proposal that was sent to the central government was approved. After being provided 821-acre land by the state government, the Airport Authority of India is working to develop the new airport at a war footing. The new airport will be ready by December 15," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier this month.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the importance of Ayodhya's airport capturing the city's historical significance and cultural essence.

"When someone from the country or abroad visits an airport then he/she should get a glimpse of the city's historic significance. Hence Ayodhya's airport should not be just another airport. We have tried to implement Ayodhya's culture in its airport," Scindia said.

"The 6500 square meter airport can land two to three flights in an hour. 2200 metre runway will be constructed which will be extended to 3700 metres in the second stage. This will help all international planes to land at Ayodhya," he added.

Additionally, Ayodhya is prepared to introduce its inaugural Amrit Bharat Express. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate two new Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains. However, an official confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office is still pending.